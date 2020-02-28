University police became involved Wednesday after Commonwealth Times news editor Hannah Eason reported seeing SGA members taking the newspapers from campus kiosks. Stacks of them were later found in trash cans and recycling bins. The student paper’s executive editor, Georgia Geen, told the Times-Dispatch she filed a police report.
The newspaper’s front-page article described how some SGA members have of accused the organization’s leaders of harassment and creating a toxic environment. The article was headlined “Toxic” and accompanied by a photo of SGA members at a meeting.
The SGA president didn’t respond to requests from The Richmond Times-Dispatch or The Commonwealth Times for comment, the newspapers said.
In November, an employee at Virginia’s Radford University was disciplined after 1,000 copies of the student newspaper disappeared following complaints by administrators about a photo, news outlets reported at the time. No criminal charges were filed in that case.
