The university reopened on Monday.
VCU’s reopening plans were formed in coordination with state health officials. It called for all residential students and 2% of nonresidential students to be tested for COVID-19 prior to their return to campus. The plan says VCU also is testing 5% of residential students and 2% of the broader campus community daily to monitor the prevalence of COVID-19.
