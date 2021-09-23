Index was certified by the Small Business Administration as an 8(a) small business, meaning that it was owned and operated by a socially or economically disadvantaged citizen. CCG lacked that certification, the news release said.
According to Parekh, Index and CCG allegedly agreed to subcontract all the work on the government contract to CCG in exchange for an amount calculated by each hour of work subcontracted to CCG, and CCG allegedly paid Index the agreed upon kickback amount when the work was subcontracted to them.
The government also alleged that between 2018 through 2020, Index had another kickback arrangement with another company which also settled in July in response to similar allegations.