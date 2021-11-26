Virginia has reported 111 cases of the condition to date.
The condition can cause problems with a child’s heart, lungs, kidneys and other organs. Most children with the condition have ongoing fever and symptoms such as stomach pain, diarrhea, vomiting, skin rash, bloodshot eyes, and dizziness or lightheadedness. A child showing severe warning signs such as trouble breathing, chest pain or pressure or confusion, should be taken to a hospital, officials said.
“We are devastated by this sad news, and our hearts go out to the family and friends of this child,” Virginia Health Commissioner M. Norman Oliver said. Since this is a time of year when families travel and gather for the holidays, Oliver urged everyone to take steps to protect themselves and their families, including getting vaccinated, practicing social distancing and wearing face coverings.