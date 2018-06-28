RICHMOND, Va. — U.S. Democratic Sens. Tim Kaine and Mark Warner of Virginia have asked the Senate’s Republican majority to delay voting on a Supreme Court nominee.

The Virginian-Pilot reports the two lawmakers asked Thursday for the vote to be delayed until after the Nov. 6 election. The two argued that Majority Leader Mitch McConnell should follow the precedent he set in 2016 when he refused to interview President Barack Obama’s Supreme Court pick. McConnell said then that it was wrong to vote on a nomination nine months before a national election.

Warner says the Senate should wait until the new Congress is seated to consider any nomination to the Supreme Court. Thirty-five of the Senate’s 100 seats are up for election. But McConnell has said he wants a confirmation vote by fall.

