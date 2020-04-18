The number of coronavirus cases reported Saturday increased to more than 8,000. That’s an increase of more than 560 from the nearly 7,500 cases reported Friday.
The state’s caseload is being watched closely as a possible indication of when Virginia could begin relaxing some of the stay-at-home restrictions that have been in place now for more than 30 days. Recently released federal guidelines suggest that states can start phasing in opening of businesses when they see a two-week decline in cases.
Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam said Friday that Virginia is still seeing an increase in cases, not a decrease.
