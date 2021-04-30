Warren County Sheriff Mark Butler, who was a longtime police officer in Fairfax and Herndon before taking office in 2020, said deputies enforce the laws in the 200-square-mile region — but also are used to providing social services, such as delivering Meals on Wheels, tracking residents with medical conditions who wear a small transmitter in case they go missing or need help, and calling frail and homebound people daily to check on them. The vaccination program fits in with that mission, he said.