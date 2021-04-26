The Virginia Department of Health has launched a dashboard to track the number and location of coronavirus variants that have been detected in the state.

The Variants of Concern dashboard, which will be updated weekly, on Monday reported 965 coronavirus cases involving variants. Of those, 50 people were hospitalized and five died, and public health officials estimate there are many more cases caused by the variants circulating statewide than those that are identified.

So far, variants first identified in the United Kingdom, South Africa, California and Brazil have been found in the state.

The variants may spread more easily, cause more severe illness, escape the immune protection provided by available vaccines or infection with the virus, and make some treatments less effective.

Public health recommendations for stopping the spread of the coronavirus — wear a mask, stay at least six feet apart, avoid crowds, wash hands often and get vaccinated — will work for all coronavirus variants, experts say.