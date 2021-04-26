So far, variants first identified in the United Kingdom, South Africa, California and Brazil have been found in the state.
The variants may spread more easily, cause more severe illness, escape the immune protection provided by available vaccines or infection with the virus, and make some treatments less effective.
Public health recommendations for stopping the spread of the coronavirus — wear a mask, stay at least six feet apart, avoid crowds, wash hands often and get vaccinated — will work for all coronavirus variants, experts say.
U.S. to share up to 60 million doses of AstraZeneca coronavirus vaccine with other countries, official says