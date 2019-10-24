Officials have said the ordinance was meant to allow the county to intervene in unsafe situations. Hollins District Supervisor Phil North echoed that Wednesday, adding that authorities never planned to punish offenders with the fine specified in the ordinance. No one was ever charged under the ordinance.
North said there’s no point in defending an ordinance the county didn’t intend to apply. County Attorney Peter Lubeck says the public’s opinion influenced the reversal.
