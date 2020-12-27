John Holden, Stafford’s director of economic development, said that although the program was officially announced by the county on Tuesday, distribution of gift certificates will not begin until after Jan. 1. Andrew Spence, director of community engagement, said restaurant owners can begin applying to take part in the program Feb. 15 at GoStaffordVa.com.
Locally owned, independent restaurants will have priority, followed by corporate franchises owned by Stafford residents. Customer seating is a requirement to be eligible for the program, eliminating businesses such as fuel stations and convenience stores that sell food in addition to other products.
“This is a most exciting win–win for our community,” said Supervisor Meg Bohmke. “These residents have struggled since March, and hopefully this will bring them some joy.”
For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, The Free Lance-Star.