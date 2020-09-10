State law requires that the board offer the statue for placement in a museum, historical society, government or battlefield, but the board ultimately has “sole authority” to decide where the items go.
The foundation was one of 10 applicants to receive the statue and its accessories, which the board had voted unanimously in August to remove.
The county will livestream Saturday’s removal on its Facebook page in lieu of in-person observance because of the coronavirus pandemic.
The statue was erected in 1909 and paid for by the county, the city of Charlottesville and the United Daughters of the Confederacy. It sits in front of the courthouse on Albemarle property that was never annexed by the city.
