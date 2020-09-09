The vote allows the board to petition the Commonwealth Transportation Board in Richmond for a formal change.
The county planned to rename the stretch Richmond Highway, following moves by neighboring Arlington County and Alexandria, news outlets have said.
In July, the Fredericksburg City Council voted to petition Richmond to change the name of its portion, and also that month, members of the Richmond City Council’s transportation committee recommended delaying its vote on the change to this month, news outlets reported at the time.
The action comes as communities and institutions around the world face calls to address racist legacies. Protesters in the U.S. have also called for Confederate monuments and other icons to be removed during this year’s demonstrations against racial injustice.
