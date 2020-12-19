The city of Hopewell owns and operates the theater and has opened it for shows at 30% capacity during the pandemic.
Court officials held a mock trial at the theater in August to test its suitability. They planned to use the theater’s stage for the judge’s bench, witness stand and prosecution and defense tables, while socially distanced jurors would be seated in the theater’s gallery.
The Virginia Supreme Court has now allowed 52 circuit courts across the state to resume jury trials.
