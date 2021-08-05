The order from Northam (D), issued by executive directive, applies to about 122,000 workers, including employees who work for state agencies and departments, most faculty and staff members at state universities, and state-run behavioral health hospitals.
It will not apply to the legislature or courts, or to K-12 teachers and staffers across the state, because they are employed by localities, but Northam called on those entities as well as private businesses to also impose vaccination requirements.
“It’s important to the governor that he show leadership in putting forward this requirement for state employees,” spokeswoman Alena Yarmosky said. “Not only is it about protecting our own employees and the public, it’s about creating a safe workplace for the folks that you employ.”
The mandate from Hogan (R) will affect employees in 48 state facilities — 11 facilities run by the Maryland Department of Health, 12 operated by the Department of Juvenile Services, 24 run by the Department of Public Safety and Corrections and one operated by the Department of Veterans Affairs.
As of Aug. 4, there have been 1,428 covid-19 cases in local and state facilities since the start of the pandemic, according to state data. Six state employees have died. In the state’s prisons, 349 inmates have contracted covid-19 and 32 have died.
Anyone who tries to provide false proof of vaccination will be subject to disciplinary action.
Hogan is also urging nursing home operators in Maryland to institute a similar vaccination requirement for their employees in the state’s 227 nursing homes.
He said state health data had shown an uptick in covid-19 cases among unvaccinated employees, which has consistently led to outbreaks among nursing home residents.
Maryland is experiencing an uptick in cases, with 729 covid-19 cases reported on Thursday, a 63 percent increase over Wednesday. According to CDC data, more than half of the state’s jurisdictions have either a substantial or high level of transmission.
The orders come as most of Virginia’s counties and cities are experiencing substantial or high community transmission of the coronavirus, triggering the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommendation that people wear masks indoors in those areas. More than half of Maryland’s jurisdictions have either a substantial or high level of transmission.
Prince George’s, Frederick, Charles, Anne Arundel and Baltimore City are among those areas with substantial community transmission. Dorchester and Wicomico counties on the Eastern Shore at at a high level of transmission.
Northam urged schools to require masks in accordance with CDC guidance for schools, also issued last week.
In the past seven months, about 98 percent of the people who were hospitalized for or died of covid-19 in Virginia were unvaccinated, according to state data.
At least five other states require some segments of their state workforce to be vaccinated, according to the National Academy for State Health Policy, which tracks this data, and Virginia’s policy is among the most comprehensive.
They are California, Nevada, North Carolina, New York and Illinois, the NASHP said.
Bills have been introduced in Virginia and Maryland that would prohibit employer vaccine mandates and discrimination based on vaccine status.
This story is developing and will be updated.