The Crandalls founded Devils Backbone in 2008, winning national titles and medals. Anheuser-Busch acquired Devils Backbone in 2016.
Steve Crandall also owned a building company, Tectonics Custom Homes.
Once Crandall settled on something, he was a “formidable force to anyone and anything in his way,” said friend and former colleague Jace Goodling.
“In his mind, I do not think he ever experienced failure,” Goodling said. “Some goals were tougher to attain than others, and they weren’t always the same in the end as they’d been planned in the beginning, but Steve met every challenge he faced with fortitude and a brave face.”