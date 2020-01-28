Three men set off in a canoe from Boathouse Cove around 11:30 p.m. Sunday.

York Fire Chief Stephen Kopczynski said only one of them was able to make it back to shore to get help. First responders were notified just before 4:30 a.m. Monday.

“It was determined the canoe had capsized sometime after midnight. The cause is unknown,” Coast Guard Capt. Kevin Carroll said.

A Coast Guard helicopter, York County Fire & Life Safety, the York-Poquoson Sheriff’s Office and Virginia State Police joined the search.