Kopcynski said three men initially left Boathouse Cove in York County, but only one of the men was able to make it back to shore to get help after the boat capsized, according to news outlets.
Shortly before 8 a.m., search teams found the canoe near Bennett’s Creek, news outlets reported.
A Coast Guard helicopter, York County Fire & Life Safety, the York-Poquoson Sheriff’s Office and Virginia State Police joined the search effort.
Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.