Parents got nervous. So Pastor Stephen Phillips sent a memo to them on Monday, telling them there was nothing to be worried about.

“Don’t allow yourself to be controlled and manipulated by media hype and government propaganda,” the pastor wrote, according to a copy obtained by The Washington Post and which is also referenced in state records. “Please do your own research!”

AD

Now, after parents and even one employee’s boyfriend complained to the state health department, Phillips’s apparent refusal to comply with virus restrictions has led to swift consequences.

AD

Following an immediate investigation, the state suspended Little Lambs Christian Dayschool’s food-service permit, which Noelle Bissell, director of the New River Health District, said is the only regulatory authority health officials have over establishments that flout coronavirus restrictions.

The state took this step only after Phillips told investigators he would refuse to follow public health guidelines. The investigation unfolded this week as Virginia and much of the nation are seeing record surges in coronavirus cases, while hospitals are preparing for influxes of patients.

AD

All Phillips has to do is agree to follow the rules to get his permit back, the state said — but in another letter to parents he made clear he does not intend to do so. Instead, he said the state shut down his entire business and that parents should “convey their indignation to the Montgomery County Health Department and Governor Ralph Northam.”

AD

“Because we have refused to adopt state mandated Covid guidelines, we have had our license to do business rescinded,” Phillips wrote in a letter provided to The Post by a parent. He added: “If you are not already aware, the entire Covid pandemic has been a hoax to establish an the anti-Christ Kingdom on earth.”

Phillips and other staff members at Fairlawn Christian Academy did not respond to multiple requests for comment Thursday.

AD

Bobby Parker, a spokesman for the state health department, said Phillips’s claim that the state shuttered his business is a misrepresentation of the department’s actions. He said the question of whether a day school could operate without a food permit is one Phillips would have to answer — but that the key is that he can still continue to operate while following guidelines.

AD

The food permit “is not permanently cast aside,” he said. “There is an opportunity for it to be restored if there’s a demonstration of compliance” with Northam’s executive orders requiring face masks and social distancing within businesses.

Parker said he was not aware of any other legal actions the state was taking against the business that could lead to it being shut down. The Virginia Department of Social Services, which oversees child care facilities, could not be reached for comment Thursday evening.

AD

As a single mom, Chelsea Sewell, 28, was devastated to learn that the school was closing. Her 6-year-old daughter Marlee had been part of the day care since she was two. Last year, she attended after-school programming there, but because her local public school was doing a mix of in-person and virtual learning, Sewell decided to put her in the Christian school for full days.

AD

Sewell said she didn’t think it was a health risk to put her daughter in school, but she does believe covid-19 is “100 percent real.”

“This letter is just out of hand,” she said. “I do understand that Pastor Steve is upset about the school closing, but he didn’t need to go that extreme.”

AD

As a home improvement contractor, Sewell has to show up to job sites every day, so now she isn’t sure what she will do with her daughter.

She and another parent, who spoke on the condition of anonymity for fear of retribution, said that two months ago, the school shut down for seven days after a student tested positive for the coronavirus.

The school did not require masks or social distancing, Sewell said. She’s looking for another Christian school, but she’s had trouble finding one that provides after-school options.

AD

Sewell said the pastor telling everyone that coronavirus is a “LIE straight from hell” was offensive since she knows people, like her best friend’s grandfather, who died of covid-19.