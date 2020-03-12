Loudoun County Public Schools announced Thursday morning the district will cancel classes until March 20 because of coronavirus concerns, the first public school system in the Washington region to announce an extended virus-related closure.

The Episcopal Dioceses of Washington and Virginia said churches including Washington National Cathedral would close for two weeks. The Walter E. Washington Convention Center canceled upcoming events, as did the promoter of concerts at the Anthem, the 9:30 Club, the Lincoln Theater and U Street Music Hall.

Organizers said parts of the annual Cherry Blossom Festival would be shelved, the Rock ‘n’ Roll Marathon had its city permit pulled, and the St. Patrick’s Day parade scheduled for Sunday was postponed indefinitely.

A growing list of colleges and schools announced plans to close for deep cleaning or move to online classes.

In Loudoun County, Superintendent Eric Williams said in a statement that public schools in the Northern Virginia suburb outside Washington would close “given the rapidly evolving situation with the covid-19 virus.” The county has one confirmed case of the virus, but school officials said there’s no known connection to the school system.

“While Loudoun County has not experienced the extent of presumptive positive cases of covid-19 as some other areas within our nation or globally and has not had cases that meet the definition of community transmission, we are making this decision out of an abundance of caution,” Williams said.

As of Thursday morning, 33 coronavirus cases had been announced by the District, Maryland and Virginia. Although the vast majority were linked to specific out breaks — in foreign countries, at a conference, on a Nile River cruise ship or through a D.C. church whose pastor became ill — there are a few cases in which the source of the virus is not yet known.

Such cases — when there is no obvious likely origin — are the most concerning to health officials and are a primary reason for considering widespread closures and disruptions, officials say. The goal is to limit the spread of the virus by patients who have not yet been diagnosed and quarantined.

“We have person-to-person transmission occurring in the District of Columbia, as well as at least two individuals whose reasons for covid-19 have yet to be identified,” D.C. Health Director LaQuandra S. Nesbitt said at a news conference Wednesday, referring to a man in his early 20s and a 69-year-old woman.

With every diagnosed case, state and local health officials begin an intensive process known as “contact tracing,” which involves interviewing patients to see who they may have exposed, then trying to reach those people to ask them to quarantine at home and monitor themselves for symptoms.

The D.C. attorney general’s office said residents should be wary of scams, including charities purporting to collect money for coronavirus victims, and report price gouging. District law prevents overcharging for similar goods or services that were sold in the 90 days before the mayor’s emergency declaration.

Those who work in the District should also know their right to paid sick leave, the attorney general’s office said, as the city’s Sick and Safe Leave Act requires most employers to offer such benefits.

Bowser announced six new coronavirus cases Wednesday, including two not linked to any known source of infection, bringing the total number of confirmed cases in the District, Maryland and Virginia to at least 34. Officials in Alexandria, Va., announced the first case there late Wednesday.

Bowser said the District has leased an undisclosed location that can be used to quarantine up to 50 people.

“I want to continue to remind everyone to be vigilant,” she said at a news conference. “Our duty now as citizens is to try to contain the spread of germs and this virus in our communities.”

The six new coronavirus cases in the District include a 59-year-old man and a 39-year-old man who traveled abroad; a 58-year-old woman who attended a conference where other participants tested positive; and a 59-year-old woman who came in contact with another person who previously tested positive in the District. Officials said they have not identified a probable source of exposure for the other two people, a man in his early 20s and a 69-year-old woman.

City health officials earlier Wednesday had recommended canceling all “nonessential mass gatherings” of 1,000 people or more through the end of the month.

Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan told residents Wednesday to brace for social-distancing measures — aimed at keeping people away from each other — and warned of “significant disruption to your daily lives for a period of time.”

He urged local governments to follow the District’s lead and consider canceling large events, ordered nursing homes to bar nonessential visits, curtailed walk-in visits to the Motor Vehicle Administration and instructed local schools and preschools “to be prepared with contingency plans for potential long-term closures.”

Events D.C., the District’s tourism arm, said Wednesday that officials have learned of two other AIPAC attendees — from Ohio and Toronto — in addition to three cases announced earlier.

Officials say there was a low risk of exposure for people who attended the conference, because the patients did not show symptoms during the conference, said Gregory A. O’Dell, president and chief executive of Events D.C.

Indoor venues managed by Events D.C. — including the convention center, the D.C. Armory, and the R.I.S.E. Demonstration Center — will undergo a deep cleaning in coming days, he said, “out of an abundance of caution.”

He said the suspension of operations at the convention center and other facilities will affect three Capital City Go-Go basketball games, a circus and the finish line and expo associated with the Rock ‘n’ Roll Marathon.

The decision to shut down immediately affected Satellite 2020, an annual technology convention that has been held in the District for 39 years. The convention started Monday, was scheduled to end Thursday, and was expected to draw more than 15,000 attendees from more than 100 countries, organizers said.

Pete Schramm, a sales engineer based in Maryland, said the mood at the convention was “subdued” Wednesday over concerns about the coronavirus.

“Nobody wants to touch you and people are keeping their distance,” he said while having a cigarette outside the convention center. “People are very reserved, they’re quiet and they seem to have a lot on their minds.”

Restaurateurs such as Jamie Leeds, the chef-owner of Hank’s Oyster Bar, were bracing for a significant drop in customers, especially in neighborhoods anchored by large event spaces.

“The Anthem is a huge driver of business for us,” said Leeds, referring to the huge new concert venue in Southwest Washington that has canceled all events until April 1.

But Leeds, who has three other locations in the D.C. area, said the restaurant is also a neighborhood destination with many regulars.

Leeds said she supports the Anthem’s decision to cancel events. “It’s important to follow the guidance of the city and what’s best for people’s safety,” she said.