The school system shifted a teacher training day from March 20 to Monday to do the preparations as quickly as possible.

There were 22 coronavirus cases reported in the District, Maryland and Virginia as of Tuesday. On Wednesday, Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam (D) announced a ninth case in the Chickahominy Healthy District, in the area of Hanover County. Officials said the person had traveled to a country that was experiencing an outbreak, but did not give additional details.

In the District, three cases have been reported that are connected to Christ Church, a historic Episcopal congregation. Rev. Timothy Cole, 59, the church rector, was diagnosed with the virus, as was the church organist and a member from Loudoun County.

The church emailed parishioners Wednesday to tell them that D.C. health officials have expanded the self-quarantine recommendation announced Monday, to account for days the organist was there.

In addition to people who were at the church on Feb. 24 or between Feb. 28 and March 3, those who were there from March 4-6 should also self quarantine, the email said. The email said the organist played at a funeral on March 6 and those who attended that service are also being alerted.

City officials want people to isolate at home and monitor themselves for symptoms until two weeks have passed since their last time at the church.

Cole is hospitalized and in stable condition and the church organist is at home and said to be in “good spirits” with some mild symptoms, according to officials at the church.

The city’s health department said there is still “no widespread community transmission” of the virus, according to a message from D.C. Chancellor Lewis D. Ferebee.

Several colleges in the D.C. region are temporarily stopping in-person classes to try to stop the fast-spreading virus. In Virginia, Fairfax County Public Schools are preparing to have students do distance learning for the coming weeks.

In Virginia, two of the nine cases involve people affiliated with the Defense Department, including one person at Quantico and another in Spotslyvania County. Two couples — one in Virginia Beach and another in Fairfax — tested positive for the virus after going on a Nile River boat cruise, officials said.

And another case involves a Loudoun County man in his 40s who tested positive and had attended services at Christ Church in Georgetown, where both the rector and the organist were also diagnosed with the virus. The Loudoun County man is in good condition.

Two other people came back from countries where the virus had occurred, officials said. All of the patients in Virginia are having mild versions of the illness and in stable condition, officials said.

At a news conference Wednesday, Northam said steps were being taken in several agencies including schools, transportation and health to make sure the commonwealth is prepared to deal with the virus. He has not yet declared a state of emergency but said he is “prepared to do so.”

In Maryland, a Montgomery County woman who had gone on the Nile River cruise line also contracted the virus, according to Maryland’s Gov. Larry Hogan (R).

And in Prince George’s County, three people have the virus, including a couple who were on a cruise and a woman in her 50s who was on a trip to Boston in late February where several people got the virus at a conference. Officials haven’t said if the woman went to the conference.

The three patients in Prince George’s County are self-quarantined at their homes and in good condition, according to authorities.

Officials in the D.C. region have said those who are sick should stay at home and health experts are reminding people to wash their hands thoroughly and regularly. Those with compromised immune systems are also advised to take precautions. And anyone who develops a fever, cough or shortness of breath is advised to see a doctor and get tested.

On Tuesday, Hogan and other officials said they expect that there will be a fast rise in the number of diagnosed cases as the testing expands but they’re trying to contain the virus and minimize the impact locally.

In Prince George's County, hundreds of people who worked at or attended the Conservative Political Action Conference at National Harbor in late February have been told to watch for symptoms because a person who was at the event was diagnosed with the virus after going home to New Jersey.

The federal government, the country's largest employer and the largest employer in the D.C., region have been told to prepare to work remotely full time.