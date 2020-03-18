But one of them, Sentara Healthcare system in Virginia, said it was closing three drive-through sites in Hampton Roads after three days because its supply of tests was running low. Since opening the sites Monday, Sentara had screened 1,760 people and tested 786, a spokeswoman said. Results are expected in two to five days.

The number of cornavirus cases reported in Maryland, Virginia and the District had reached 195 by Wednesday afternoon. Maryland added 23 cases, bringing the state’s total to 86. Virginia reported 10 more cases, for a total of 77, including the Washington region’s only two deaths so far.

The District, which general reports new cases later in the day, said there were nine new patients as of Tuesday evening, bringing its total to 32.

Most of the new cases in Maryland are concentrated in counties bordering the District.

Of the 77 cases in Virginia, most are in the northern part of the state officials said.

Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam said there are three “outbreaks” in the state, meaning clusters of patients where two or more can be traced to common exposure. One of those outbreaks is on the peninsula, in James City County, where there have been 17 confirmed cases. That is the general area where both of the fatalities occurred.

Virginia labs have capacity to test 260 to 360 patients, Northam said. They anticipate receiving new reagents from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention within the next day, which would increase capacity for testing.

A man walks across an empty parking lot at the Westfield Mall in Annapolis, Md., on Wednesday.

Northam floated the idea of possibly activating the National Guard, which might be able to help deliver food, providing staffing at hospitals or erecting tents at hospitals to increase capacity. Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan has already deployed the Maryland National Guard to help enforce shutdowns and provide other assistance, and D.C. Mayor Muriel E. Bowser has launched the process for activating the D.C. National Guard if needed.

A spokeswoman could not immediately say how many tests were conducted before the suspension. The sites were limited to people experiencing certain symptoms who had contact with someone who recently tested positive or was suspected to have the virus, or someone who traveled to an area with a known outbreak.

“We know that covid-19 is a critical concern for our communities, so we are actively working with state and federal officials to get more testing supplies,” the health system said in a statement.

In Arlington, Virginia Hospital Center set up a drive through testing site in partnership with several county agencies, testing 60 people within its first six hours of collecting coronavirus swabs.

The tests, open only to Arlington County residents or employees with pre-submitted doctor’s orders, will take 5 to 7 business days to be processed. Chief nursing officer Melody Dickerson said the testing is going smoothly and she is confident the hospital has enough test kits for the immediate future.

Throughout Virginia, there are currently about 18,500 licensed beds, including about 2,000 intensive care unit beds, which have the most direct access to ventilators or respiratory support equipment, said Julian Walker, a spokesman with the Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association.

Six regional health care coalitions in Virginia help coordinate response in the event of a public health emergency, natural disaster or other emergency, as well as the acquisition of equipment. The coalitions collectively have another 400 ventilators that could be deployed to hospitals if needed, Walker said.

A deserted morning rush hour on a Metro platform in Silver Spring.

In Maryland, major hospital systems including Johns Hopkins Health and the University of Maryland Medical System have suspended elective surgeries to increase their capacity to treat coronavirus patients.

“It’s a logistical nightmare for my physicians,” said Gene Ransom, chief executive of the Maryland State Medical Society. “But the key thing is that it frees up space.”

Ransom said hospitals statewide are now seeing historic lows in terms of patients as officials have warned people to stay away. But they are preparing for a dramatic increase in patient volume as the number of cases continue to increase.

“We just don’t know how big the bump will be,” he said.

The ripple effect of the coronavirus crisis in the District continued to play out in other areas, as well, including public transportation. Officials said the DC Circulator is suspending fares on all routes.

Metro, which is operating on a reduced schedule with trains every 15 minutes on all lines, asked residents to stay home so the available trains can be used by hospital staff, first responders, and others who need to travel during the coronavirus crisis.

Ridership on the rail system was down to 140,000 trips on Tuesday, a nearly 80 percent drop from the 663,00 trips the system carried on the same Tuesday last year, the transit agency said.

“Nice Job, #DMV! You are staying home, listening to officials, limiting travel to essential only,” Metro tweeted early Wednesday.

As many as 73 D.C. firefighters, paramedics and emergency medical technicians have self-quarantined after they potentially were exposed to the coronavirus or came in contact with someone who has tested positive, according to the president of the firefighters union.

The information came a day after the chief of the District’s Fire and Emergency Medical Services Department announced that one firefighter has tested positive for the virus and is being treated. The department has about 1,800 members.

Union officials said they do not think the large number of firefighters in self-quarantine will affect the department’s ability to cover shifts.

Dabney Hudson, the president of the firefighters union, Local 36, said a group of firefighters had self-isolated after returning from a trip out of the country. The remaining firefighters under quarantine are all linked to the one member who tested positive. That firefighter worked out of two stations in Southeast — Engine Co. 19 on Pennsylvania Avenue SE and Engine Co. 32 in Garfield Heights.

Hudson said that six members could return to work Wednesday or Thursday.

D.C. police announced a series of “operational adjustments” so they could respond to residents and at the same time minimize being exposed to coronavirus to officers and the general public.

The police force urges people calling 911 to tell the operator if they are experiencing covid-19 symptoms such as fever, cough and shortens of breath. That way, dispatchers can advise responding officers to “take appropriate safety precautions.”

In addition, officers will ask to speak to people who call “outdoors when possible,” and to maintain a distance as they interact. Police also urged residents to file for routine police reports or for nonemergencies to do so online.

Meeting and other public events with D.C. police are temporarily suspended, but authorities are available by telephone and through email. Regularly scheduled community crime meetings will be held by conference call.

With thousands of parents working from home while looking after restless children, virtual library borrowing soared at the D.C. Public Library, which closed to visitors on Monday. Executive Director Richard Reyes-Gavilan tweeted that more people checked out more books in the past three days than in all of February.

“This is the only acceptable form of hoarding,” the tweet said.

Montgomery County Council member Will Jawando tried to offer some relief by hosting a daily virtual story-time from his office in Rockville.

Seated on his couch Tuesday, he opened his first book, “Waiting Is Not Easy,” by Mo Willems.

“Now, how many of you know I picked this book because it’s hard right now to stay in the house, not be at school, not see your friends and wait for this to be over?” he said. “But it’s the right thing to do.”