Virginia delegate not guilty of assaulting GOP colleague

WYTHEVILLE, Va. — A Republican member of the House of Delegates was found not guilty Wednesday of physically assaulting a fellow state lawmaker during a GOP gathering last year.
In September, March told law enforcement officials that Williams had intentionally slammed into her while leaving a gala in Wytheville.
Jimmy Turk, Williams’ attorney, did not dispute there was contact between the two but said it was accidental, the Roanoke Times reported.
A Wythe County judge ruled that the evidence fell short of proving that Williams intentionally touched March.
March told the newspaper she was disappointed but had no further comment. Williams called the accusations “a political hit job.”