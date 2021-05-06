Virginia and New Jersey are the only states holding gubernatorial elections this year. Democratic Gov. Ralph Northam cannot serve a consecutive term, so only Virginia has an open seat. Virginia Democrats will also be choosing candidates for attorney general and lieutenant governor in the primary.
The off-year elections typically draw national attention as a bellwether for which party might have an advantage in the national midterm elections.
The hourlong debate will start at 7 p.m. and air live on WEMT-TV and on WCYB-TV’s Facebook page..