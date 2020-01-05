A news release from the sheriff’s office said the deputy failed to negotiate a curve and was involved in a single-car crash. His car went off the road and rolled several times. He had to be extricated by fire department personnel.

The deputy was taken to a hospital, where he was treated for a fractured arm and lacerations, according to the news release.

Sheriff Donald Smith said in a statement that excessive speed was the reason for the crash.

The deputy was charged with reckless driving after an investigation by Virginia State Police, according to the newspaper.

