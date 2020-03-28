A deputy discovered a man at a campsite just off the road. When the deputy approached, the man displayed a gun and began shooting, according to the news release. Police say that the man ran away into a heavily wooded area after the deputy returned fire. The deputy was not injured.
The sheriff’s office then established a perimeter and conducted a concentrated search. Deputies again encountered the suspect and one of them fired at him.
The Virginia State Police say that he was treated at the scene by EMS but died of his injuries. The man’s name wasn’t released pending an autopsy and identification.
The Virginia State Police is investigating the shooting at the request of the sheriff’s office.
