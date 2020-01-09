The FBI began its investigation after local police said his prescriptions had been linked to drug trafficking and overdoses.
From January 2017 through September 2018, Bajwa issued 15,000 prescriptions for controlled substances to more than 1,000 patients in high quantities, the affidavit stated.
Bajwa’s license was suspended briefly in 2012 in relation to his prescriptions.
Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.