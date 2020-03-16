Jenkins had tried to stop before he lost control of the vehicle, spun out and struck the crossing guard, WAVY-TV reported, citing authorities.
He was charged with reckless driving, failure to have a vehicle inspected, no insurance and insufficient tire tread depth, news outlets reported. It’s unclear whether he has an attorney who can comment on his behalf.
Police said the crossing guard was wearing protective gear at the time of the crash, including a fluorescent yellow jacket and similar pants. The victim wasn’t identified.
