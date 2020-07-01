Under Phase 3 of Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam’s plan for reviving the pandemic-stifled economy, groups of as many as 250 people are allowed to gather. Restaurants can offer inside dining and other nonessential businesses can operate at full capacity, while swimming pools and gyms can function at 75 percent capacity with physical distancing restrictions in place.

Those looser restrictions had local business owners making last-minute alterations Wednesday in hopes of accommodating more customers.

But with the state’s seven-day average for new covid-19 deaths climbing, while the average for new infections only slightly dipped after also increasing during the past week, some businesses were wary of opening too much, too soon.

The tally of known coronavirus infections in the District, Maryland and Virginia reached 141,486 Wednesday, with a death toll of 5,544. The averages for new cases and fatalities has hit a plateau in recent days.

Virginia’s numbers have been going back up. On Wednesday, the state’s daily average for new fatalities stood at 18 — twice the number as June 21. The seven-day average for new infections was 527, compared to 498 on June 21.

“We may put a fifth table in here, but hesitantly,” said Elizabeth Myllenbeck, walking gingerly around the four indoor tables in the downstairs portion of Sonoma Cellar, her restaurant in Old Town Alexandria. The restaurant already added another table inside its sunlit upstairs room, which Myllenbeck said “makes a real difference for us.”

But, she said, “it makes me nervous with the current spike. We don’t want to close again.”

Myllenbeck then approached the HVAC specialist she’d hired, asking him to inspect the attic air filter once more.

The skyrocketing number of cases in other parts of the country heightened local anxieties about reopening, particularly in Northern Virginia, where Loudoun County has seen an outbreak of cases among at least 100 teenagers and young adults who recently returned from a “beach week” trip to Myrtle Beach, S.C.

Those concerns, plus warnings from federal officials that bars have been a major source of new infections, prompted Northam (D) to keep Phase 2 restrictions in place for bar areas in restaurants and taverns.

Maryland and the District are both in their second phases of reopening, with officials closely monitoring Virginia’s newest step.

Public health experts say it’s crucial to be flexible about reopening plans and for residents to be mindful about avoiding the risks infection.

“We are all doing our part in this,” said Amanda Castel, a professor at the Department of Epidemiology at George Washington University. “It’s been difficult and painful but it’s the new normal.”

Castel said the virus might be more manageable in the summer, when warmer weather makes it easier for people to socialize outdoors. But, she said, “with each reopening, there’s an increased level of exposure and risk of new cases.”

In Tysons Corner, a strip of struggling beauty parlors met Phase 3 with a sense of dread. Now that they were permitted to expand their capacity, the absence of customers felt even more devastating.

“Why would we have more people in here when we don’t have a lot of business?” said Hai Phan, who owns Natural Nails.

Phan opened his nail salon a month ago, but business sputtered after his first week. For Phan, July 1 did not mark a step toward a better normal — it was the day his $6,000 rent was due.

A few doors down, Effi Moradian told a similar story from behind plexiglass at Tysons Hair Design.

Before the pandemic, she watched 25 customers daily file into her hair parlor for a hair cut. Now, she is lucky if 12 people make an appointment.

“Our customers are not coming back, they just aren’t,” she said, soft-spoken beneath her mask. “At this point, I don’t think we can make it that much longer.”

The scene inside Natural Nails was more hopeful.

Addison Sobonya, 8, was on her first “girl date” of the pandemic. She sat, cat and rainbow mask on, a few tables over from her former kindergarten teacher Jillian Maenza, who has since become her best friend.

“I feel so happy and excited and blown away to be here,” Addison said, admiring her light pink nails through the plexiglass.

It had been a hard few months for Addison, who has been out of school since March. First, she had to wrap her head around not seeing her friends. Then, her parents were worried that her younger brother had covid-19.

But finally, Wednesday morning, she got good news from her mom: She’d be able to see her favorite teacher and get her nails done.

“She just started screaming,” said Ashley Sobonya.

The best friends exited the nail salon, fresh coat of paint drying, and discussed when they could go on a shopping trip together.

“She wants to get matching outfits,” said Maenza, who teaches in Sterling. “And now that stores are more open, maybe we will.”

In Maryland, officials reported 359 new coronavirus infections and 15 additional covid-19 deaths Wednesday.

That news didn’t stop families from venturing to outdoor pools, water parks and the Six Flags America amusement park in Prince George’s County — all of which reopened Wednesday at reduced capacities.

Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan (R) sought to allay any anxieties by noting on social media that the state’s rate for positive coronavirus infections has been steadily dropping, signifying that transmission of the virus is slowing.

“Maryland has now tested 9% of our population, and our statewide positivity rate has reached a new low of 4.72%,” Hogan tweeted. “While this is encouraging and hospitalizations continue to plateau, it is more critical than ever for Marylanders to take precautions and help us keep this curve flat.”

Prince George’s, which has been hit harder by pandemic than any other Maryland locality, reported 73 new infections and four covid-19 fatalities Wednesday.

Nonetheless, families from across the state journeyed to Six Flags for a taste of summer. After closing its doors in March, the amusement park reopened Wednesday for members and season pass holders, then will allow the general public to enter Friday.

Those who arrived Wednesday were greeted by an array of pandemic safety precautions.

First, they walked through a long, white tent — where their temperature was taken as they passed without the need to stop or touch anything. Anyone with a temperature of more than 100.4 degrees would be asked to leave the park, Six Flags officials said.

Patrons then walked through contactless security checkpoints before being admitted into the park, where they were required to wear masks at all times, aside from eating and scattered break areas.

Jennifer Martin, who came from Annapolis with her three children, brought gloves for the family and spoke to her doctor to confirm that it was safe after initially being worried about exposure to the virus that causes covid-19.

“I’m excited to get out of the house and do something with my kids,” Martin said. “We decided that as long as we take precautions it will be safe to enjoy.”

Martin and her children were most excited to enjoy a carefree summer day, which has been hard to come by for months.

Because of the reduced capacity in the park, families felt it was relatively easy to keep their distance from others. During the heat of the day, some patrons removed their masks before being reminded by staff to put them back on.

Candace Phillips, who drove with her husband and two kids for two hours from their home in Pennsylvania, reluctantly obeyed the mask requirement.

“Masks make it not feel normal,” she said. “But just being able to take the kids here is a huge relief.”

Across the park, patrons heard constant reminders on the public address system to keep their distance and sanitize hands at washing stations. In restrooms, only every other urinal was open for use.

At Glenn Dale Splash Park in Prince George’s, face masks and physical distancing were also required. Each group had to sign up in advance for two-hour slots.

Larry Clark, who came with his 4- and 6-year-old boys, brought his own cleaning supplies and came in the morning when he thought crowd sizes would be lower.

“The bulk of the responsibility falls on me as a parent,” said Clark, a 40-year-old engineer from Bowie.

Laquinta Atley, a 41-year-old health-care provider from Bowie, brought five of her kids, nieces and nephews to the pool.