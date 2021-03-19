In a normal year, Virginia’s filing deadline comes two weeks after the federal deadline. The change announced Friday means that this year state returns will be due on the same day as federal returns.
For tax filers who end up owing payment, it is possible they owe interest on any amount due paid after May 1. But the governor’s press release said that legislation could be introduced during April’s reconvened General Assembly session to address the issue.
