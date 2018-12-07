RICHMOND, Va. — Virginia’s attorney general and its Department of Environmental Quality have filed a lawsuit against the Mountain Valley Pipeline for what they call repeated environmental violations.

Attorney General Mark Herring’s office said in a statement Friday that the lawsuit cites alleged violations in five counties, some occurring during significant rain. The suit also alleges pipeline developers violated Virginia’s environmental laws and regulations as well as its certification by not controlling sediment and stormwater runoff, impacting waterways and roads.

The complaint says inspectors identified violations between May and October while investigating complaints. Also, an inspection company contracted to monitor compliance identified more than 300 violations between June and mid-November.

EQM Midstream Partners, which is the lead organization on development of the pipeline, didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment Friday.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.