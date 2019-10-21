Other films to be shown during the festival include: “Western Stars,” a documentary featuring Bruce Springsteen; and “Harriet,” based on the life of abolitionist Harriet Tubman.
The festival will also present a special series that focuses on LGBTQ films, including “Changing the Game,” which follows three high school transgender athletes.
The festival runs from Wednesday through Sunday.
Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
AD
AD