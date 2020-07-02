NORFOLK, Va. — Firefighters were pushed and kicked by an angry crowd as they tried to treat a man seriously injured in a motorcycle crash, officials in Virginia Beach said.

A man riding a motorcycle around 9 p.m. Monday apparently lost control and crashed into a tree, The Virginian-Pilot reports. Max Gonano, president of Virginia Beach’s Professional Firefighters Association, said firefighters were attempting to treat the man when a crowd gathered and angrily questioned the firefighters about why it took them so long to respond.

According to fire department records, the crew arrived six minutes after the call was received by dispatchers.

Some in the crowd followed an ambulance to a hospital, where they “began to jump on, kick and hit multiple EMS vehicles” parked outside, according to a fire department daily briefing. One of the vehicles was damaged, officials said.

The violence prompted Sentara Virginia Beach General Hospital to lock down its emergency room to visitors for several hours.

The unidentified man was pronounced dead on the way to the hospital, police said.

