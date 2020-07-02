According to fire department records, the crew arrived six minutes after the call was received by dispatchers.
Some in the crowd followed an ambulance to a hospital, where they “began to jump on, kick and hit multiple EMS vehicles” parked outside, according to a fire department daily briefing. One of the vehicles was damaged, officials said.
The violence prompted Sentara Virginia Beach General Hospital to lock down its emergency room to visitors for several hours.
The unidentified man was pronounced dead on the way to the hospital, police said.
