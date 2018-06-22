RICHMOND, Va. — First Lady Pamela Northam has started a new initiative to improve early education in Virginia.

Northam announced Thursday the hiring of the state’s first ever “chief school readiness officer” to help coordinate the state’s efforts on early education. Gov. Ralph Northam signed an executive order forming a new “Children’s Cabinet” that will be chaired by the first lady.

The cabinet will focus on a wide variety of issues. They include implementing policies that support breastfeeding, ensure affordable early childhood education and promote urban agricultural initiatives.

