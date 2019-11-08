The Virginia Department of Mines, Minerals and Energy administers the program in Virginia. A department spokeswoman says the projects will be screened for eligibility. An advisory council will then recommend projects to the federal government for final approval.
Clinch River Hemp Co. submitted the largest funding request. It wants $4.11 million for a project aimed at remediation by cultivating hemp.
