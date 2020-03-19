Republicans are also set to pick GOP candidates in congressional races at district-level conventions in April and May, though those will also likely be postponed. Virginia has two highly competitive congressional races this year in districts currently held by freshman Democrats.
The party is having a June 9 primary to pick its U.S. Senate candidate. U.S. Sen. Mark Warner, a Democrat, is seeking a third term.
Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.