VIRGINIA

Establishment favorite will lead state GOP

Virginia Republicans elected Chesterfield lawyer Jack Wilson to be their party chairman Saturday, choosing an establishment favorite to guide the state GOP through tough midterm congressional elections and beyond.

The party’s State Central Committee picked Wilson over Chuck Smith, a Virginia Beach lawyer who sought the nomination for attorney general last year but failed to gather enough signatures to make the ballot. In his bid for the chair, Smith touted his early support for President Trump.

Wilson’s supporters saw him as a more conventional Republican figure and a better fit for the only Southern state that Trump lost in 2016. Wilson won by a 53-25 vote at the meeting in Richmond.

Wilson takes over at a dismal time for Virginia Republicans, who lost all three statewide offices last year and saw their overwhelming majority in the House of Delegates all but evaporate. The party has not won a statewide election since 2009, when Robert F. McDonnell led a sweep for governor, lieutenant governor and attorney general.

The chairmanship, a volunteer post, became open when John C. Whitbeck stepped down in July, saying he wanted to pursue unspecified “political opportunities.”

— Laura Vozzella

Father of man hurt

in train crash sues

The father of a man injured when a trash truck he was riding in was struck by a train full of Republican lawmakers is suing over the crossing where the collision happened.

Charlottesville TV stations WCAV and WVIR reported that Dennis Eddy’s father filed a lawsuit Friday against CSX Transportation, which owns the track, and Buckingham Branch Railroad, which operates it. The suit alleges the crossing signal hadn’t been properly maintained.

Neither company could be reached for comment Saturday.

Another passenger was killed in the crash outside Charlottesville. The truck’s driver has been indicted on charges of involuntary manslaughter and being under the influence.

Witnesses told investigators the truck entered the crossing after the safety gates had come down. People who live near the crossing told the Associated Press that the gates were known to malfunction.

The lawsuit seeks $10 million in damages.

Associated Press