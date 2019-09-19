RICHMOND, Va. — A company that makes piping systems is expanding in Virginia and plans to create 105 new manufacturing jobs.

Gov. Ralph Northam announced Wednesday that High Purity Systems plans to spend $8.5 million to build a 30,000-square-foot facility for piping fabrication.

The company makes piping systems for a variety of industries, including biopharmaceuticals and aerospace companies.

The state will provide incentives to High Purity Systems through the Virginia Jobs Investment Program and other tax breaks.

