The Democratic governor previously announced in February that he’d restored rights to more than 10,000 felons.
His predecessor, former Gov. Terry McAuliffe, made undoing a vestige of the state’s Jim Crow era and restoring voting a hallmark of his term in office and restored the rights of more than 170,000 felons.
Virginia is one of a handful of states that permanently limit the civil rights of people convicted of a felony barring gubernatorial intervention.
Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
AD
AD