HARRISONBURG, Va. — Police say the man accused of abducting a Virginia woman and a grandchild has been arrested, but the victims remain missing.

News outlets cite an Amber Alert updated Tuesday that says Hareton Jaime Rodriguez-Sariol was arrested in Pennsylvania. Police have described Rodriguez-Sariol as having a “known history of infatuation” with 48-year-old Elizabeth Rodriguez Rubio, who was last seen Sunday along with 12-year-old Angie Carolina Rodriguez Rubio.

Virginia State Police and Harrisonburg police had said all three were thought to be traveling in the suspect’s vehicle, which was involved in a vehicle fire on Interstate 66 in Warren County, about an hour north of Harrisonburg. Police then said he took the Rubios in a tractor-trailer owned by AMG Express.

The Amber Alert and Critically Missing Adult Alert for the Rubios remain active.

