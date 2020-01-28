The commission was tasked with deciding the fate of the monument in 2017 as other cities wrestled with similar questions, and following the violent protest over the removal of a Confederate monument in Charlottesville.

AD

AD

Virginia prohibits local governments from removing memorials for war veterans, but Virginia Attorney General Mark Herring has questioned the law and Gov. Ralph Northam also said he supports amending it.

Still, the 11-member commission wrote that it determined that “the removal of the statue, even if allowed by state law, would accomplish little in reconciling differences or promoting discussion on the impact of slavery,” according to a presentation that was set to be given to the council.

In 1905 the statue was placed outside of the-then city courthouse where slaves had once been sold, according to local historians.

A co-chair of the committee said the group decided it would be better to give context to the city’s history. This includes a proposal to build a public park at the site that would include signs explaining the area’s history with slavery.