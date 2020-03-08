This announcement comes less than a day after the state announced its first presumptive positive patient — a U.S. Marine assigned to Fort Belvoir. The Marine had returned recently from “official business” overseas, tweeted Jonathan Rath Hoffman, assistant to the secretary of defense for public affairs.
State officials have scheduled a news conference on the two presumptive cases at 1 p.m. at the Stacy C. Sherwood Center, 3740 Old Lee Hwy.
On Thursday, Maryland health officials announced that three individuals in Montgomery County — a couple in their 70s and a woman in her 50s — tested positive for the virus after returning home from a cruise on the Nile. On Saturday, Mayor Muriel E. Bowser (D) announced the District’s first two presumptive cases: a man in his 50s who is hospitalized and who is not known to have recently traveled overseas or come into contact with confirmed patients, and a visitor who stayed in D.C. before testing positive for the virus in a Maryland hospital.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.