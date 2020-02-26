Health officials in Virginia said Tuesday they are monitoring two residents for possible coronavirus, including one in Northern Virginia.

The Virginia Department of Health said test results for two people — one in Northern Virginia and one in Southwest Virginia — are pending. The resident from Northern Virginia was added to the list Tuesday, the department said.

Nine possible coronavirus cases have been investigated in Virginia since Jan. 21, health officials said. No positive test results have been returned.

A person under investigation for coronavirus “meets both clinical and epidemiologic criteria for covid-19,” according to the health department’s website.

The department said it has monitored 179 travelers for coronavirus, including 59 “medium-risk” individuals who have traveled from mainland China in the past two weeks.

State epidemiologist Lilian Peake said in a statement the department “will continue to work with the Centers for Disease Control and local partners to detect and respond to any possible cases that might occur in the Commonwealth.”