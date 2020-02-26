Nine possible coronavirus cases have been investigated in Virginia since Jan. 21, health officials said. No positive test results have been returned.
A person under investigation for coronavirus “meets both clinical and epidemiologic criteria for covid-19,” according to the health department’s website.
The department said it has monitored 179 travelers for coronavirus, including 59 “medium-risk” individuals who have traveled from mainland China in the past two weeks.
State epidemiologist Lilian Peake said in a statement the department “will continue to work with the Centers for Disease Control and local partners to detect and respond to any possible cases that might occur in the Commonwealth.”