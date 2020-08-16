Severe problems occurred in Chesterfield County, south of Richmond, which declared a state of emergency Saturday. The county said dozens of roadways and intersections were closed due to floodwaters or downed trees Saturday night.
A heavily traveled area of the Chippenham Parkway near U.S. 1 was reopen Sunday after being closed in both directions overnight, the Virginia Department of Transportation said in a tweet. Pocahontas State Park in Chesterfield was closed Sunday as staff assessed flooding damage.
The flooding caused Chesterfield County officials to evacuate homes late Saturday downstream from the Falling Creek Dam. More than 150 addresses were in the zone potentially affected by dam flooding, including some apartment complexes, Chesterfield Battalion Chief Sal Luciano told the Richmond Times-Dispatch. Some people took shelter at a local high school. No injuries were reported. The flooding threat from the dam was due to release of excess water from its gates and not any structural issues, according to Luciano.
The city of Colonial Heights announced Sunday a voluntary evacuation of residents near a dam at Lakeview Park, which is a popular recreation and fishing spot. The evacuation request was for residents in a neighborhood along Swift Creek, Deputy Fire Marshal Joe Boisseau told The Progress-Index of Petersburg.
“Residents are asked not to come to the area of the dam,” Boisseau said.
High waters also threatened the city’s historic Swift Creek Mill Theatre. The main-level dining room was completely flooded, and the ground-floor level had more than a foot of water, the Theatre’s operators said in a Facebook post on Sunday.
