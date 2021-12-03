Growing up, I thought it was normal for boys in fifth grade to yank down the pants and underwear of girls to humiliate them. Some of my classmates did it weekly, picking different targets each time, and the expected response was to laugh it off. Thankfully, the overall culture in the country has changed enough that, I think, most students recognize that behavior is not okay. But the petition left me wondering where are we still failing kids — both when it comes to those perpetuating sexual misconduct and those falling victim to it?