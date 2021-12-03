It’s the morally right thing to do!
Yes. Yes. Yes. This needs to be common practice at every single University.
The petition focuses on one Arlington high school and was prompted by incidents that have been mostly spoken about in private conversations, rumors and official statements that simultaneously say a lot and too little.
But the reason people have been drawn to it, the reason I was drawn to it, is it strikes at issues that should cause every school system to look inward. It should compel school administrators to consider: Are students receiving enough education and guidance about what constitutes sexual misconduct? And do students feel secure reporting sexual harassment and assaults from their peers?
Growing up, I thought it was normal for boys in fifth grade to yank down the pants and underwear of girls to humiliate them. Some of my classmates did it weekly, picking different targets each time, and the expected response was to laugh it off. Thankfully, the overall culture in the country has changed enough that, I think, most students recognize that behavior is not okay. But the petition left me wondering where are we still failing kids — both when it comes to those perpetuating sexual misconduct and those falling victim to it?
The petition calls on Yorktown High School in Arlington to do more and do better when it comes to stopping sexual harassment and assaults.
“To put it plainly, Yorktown has a problem with sexual misconduct,” it reads, before explaining students want to change the way the system works. “A lot of sexual misconduct in schools is caused by ignorance; often students don’t know what they’re doing is wrong. Education is key in preventing assault and harassment.”
It proposes the school take three actions. The first two would require offering educational programs, including Coaching Boys into Men, which describes itself as a “prevention program that trains and motivates high school coaches to teach their young male athletes healthy relationship skills and that violence never equals strength.” The third would entail administrators making it easier for students to report sexual misconduct and holding students accountable for their actions.
“It’s not a big ask, and we have a very big need for it,” a 16-year-old Arlington resident who helped create the petition tells me on a recent afternoon. “My friends, they are literally scared to go to their own school and be in that environment.”
She describes incidents in which young women, and at least one young man, have been violated and humiliated by fellow students who then didn’t face noticeable consequences.
While the 16-year-old’s name is known to school officials and to some people in her community, I’ve decided against sharing it here, because not all the reactions have been supportive. She has faced teasing from peers and vicious insults from adults. She agreed to talk publicly, and her father supported her decision, because she transferred out of the school.
“What is going on at Yorktown High School?” reads a topic title on a popular parenting forum in the D.C. area, one where people ask about nannies and birthday party etiquette. The comments that follow are anonymous and, at times, cruel.
“One of the students behind the petition left Yorktown,” reads one, “ . . . so is it a resume-building exercise for college?”
“Parents of boys, let your sons know that there are scheming skanks out there,” reads another. “False accusations happen all the time.”
“The attitude seems to be — hey, it could be true so let’s just trash them,” reads yet another. “If I were you I’d teach your daughter to hold her tongue unless she has indisputable proof something happened.”
If the petition wasn’t convincing enough that more education is needed, those comments should be. The petition doesn’t call for anyone to be punished for something they didn’t do. It calls for providing more opportunities for students to learn what not to do.
In October, students at the school participated in a walkout to take a stand against sexual misconduct. While other schools in the county participated in similar walkouts, the one at Yorktown came weeks after an incident at the homecoming game resulted in a student filing a report of sexual battery with the police, according to coverage by ArlNow.
After the homecoming game, Yorktown Principal Kevin Clark sent an email to families expressing disappointment and concern “about the unacceptable behavior of several students during the halftime performance and second half of the game.”
“Students reported that during the halftime performance and thereafter, several students harassed fellow Yorktown students using inappropriate and unacceptable language of a sexual nature and inappropriately touched a student,” he wrote. “This created an unsafe environment and does not reflect the values of our students and staff at Yorktown …”
More recently, Clark sent an email to families about the petition.
“Yorktown and APS take every report of sexual harassment and sexual assault seriously, and are committed to ensuring every student feels safe and supported at school,” it reads. It says administrators met with the students who started the petition and “will be reviewing and considering their recommendations.”
The letter lists some of the programs the school already has in place and offers resources to help families navigate the issue.
“Yorktown and APS cannot do this alone,” it reads. “We encourage parents/guardians to talk to their students about promoting positive behaviors and safe and healthy relationships.”
Yorktown follows the policy and procedures of Arlington Public Schools for responding to reported incidents of harassment and assault, according to a statement provided by Arlington schools spokesman Frank Bellavia.
“Arlington Public Schools is aware of the petition, and we fully support and stand with our students against sexual harassment and assault in our schools and community,” it reads. “We are also open and committed to the exploration of additional ways we can support students at Yorktown High School, and across the division.”
The 16-year-old says she and the students who started the petition placed the focus on one high school but hope to see changes happen across the county, including in middle schools.
As of Saturday afternoon, the petition had gained more than 36,200 signatures and offered a growing list of explanations for why people signed.
EVERY student should know/learn how to be healthy in relationships, what consent and assault are, and how to be leaders in our community.
I am tired of sexual assault being swept under the rug.
This needs to end in our schools.
