The marker says the original building burned in 1866, “during a wave of arson targeting Petersburg’s black churches.” In 1872, the congregation built the current sanctuary.

During the Civil Rights Movement, First Baptist was a center of community organization. Martin Luther King Jr. spoke at the church in 1962 during a regional meeting of the Southern Christian Leadership Conference.

Speakers at the dedication will include representatives of the church, the Department of Historic Resources and the Cameron Foundation, sponsor of the marker.

Virginia’s historical highway marker program began in 1927. There are now more than 2,600 official state markers.