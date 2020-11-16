Most children with the condition have a fever lasting several days and symptoms such as irritability, abdominal pain and swollen hands and feet. The hospital is helping others learn how to treat the condition based on its experiences.
Worldwide, the condition has been fatal for a small number of children and adolescents. Federal officials say that there have been more than 1,100 cases across the country and 20 deaths.
When the pandemic began, children appeared to be less vulnerable to the virus. But more children have gotten sick as the pandemic has grown.
