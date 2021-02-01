The incentives are designed to encourage coal production and coal use and aid the struggling economy of southwest Virginia. A report last year from the state’s legislative watchdog agency found that they have created a net loss for the state.
The report estimated that between fiscal years 2010 and 2018, the Virginia economy lost 35 jobs, $21 million in gross domestic product, and $5 million in personal income because of the credits. During that same period, coal mining companies and electricity generators saved $291.5 million in income taxes, according to the report, which recommended that they be repealed.
