But on Tuesday, the committee reconsidered and approved the legislation, sending it to the full House for a vote. The bill is a top priority for Democrats during a special legislative session focused on police and criminal justice reforms. Republicans have opposed the legislation, arguing that it could invite frivolous lawsuits and make it more difficult to hire and retain police officers by exposing them to civil liability.
A similar bill failed in the Senate last week when the Judiciary Committee voted to send the proposal for further study.
