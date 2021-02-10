Lawmakers are working with a brighter-than-expected revenue forecast because the state economy held up relatively well amid the pandemic last year. Lawmakers and Northam are aiming to restore some previous budget cuts enacted last year and fund the ongoing response to the pandemic. Both proposals include a deposit in the state’s rainy day fund.
“We are restoring more funding to key priorities and looking forward at Virginia’s needs in 2022 and beyond,” House Appropriations Chair Luke Torian said in a statement.
